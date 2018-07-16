Third Of Parents Regret Getting A Pet: Here's What To Consider Before Giving In To Kids' Pestering

“But why can’t we get a dog?” If this is the millionth time you’ve heard this pleading refrain, you my be tempted to give in and get a pet.

But before you start researching breeds just to put an end to this torturous line of questioning, bear in mind the cautionary statistic that more than a third of British parents have regretted giving in to pestering to buy a family pet, according to a new study.

Of the 2,000 mums and dads surveyed, one in ten said they regretted buying the animal because of all the work that landed on their shoulders, while 12% said their family life would be much easier if it weren’t for their pet, as they’ve found animals restrict family holidays, days out and even work trips away.