When someone offers unsolicited, unhelpful advice to the masses, you can rely on Twitter users to provide the perfect response.

Last week a money saving expert claimed you should have savings worth twice the size of your annual salary by the time you’re 35, to which a lot of us replied: “On what planet is that possible?”

But now people are sharing the other goals you should aim for by the time you hit the milestone, and let’s just say they’re a lot more attainable.