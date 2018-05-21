EDITION
    LIFESTYLE
    21/05/2018 12:21 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    14 Hilariously Useless Goals You Should Have Achieved By Age 35

    'By age 35 you should have a huge box of cables you can't throw out because you're pretty sure you still need a couple of them.'

    When someone offers unsolicited, unhelpful advice to the masses, you can rely on Twitter users to provide the perfect response.

    Last week a money saving expert claimed you should have savings worth twice the size of your annual salary by the time you’re 35, to which a lot of us replied: “On what planet is that possible?”

    But now people are sharing the other goals you should aim for by the time you hit the milestone, and let’s just say they’re a lot more attainable. 

    Jorg Greuel via Getty Images

    Most on Twitter have focused on the impressive hoarding ability we hone throughout our late twenties and early thirties:

    Others have pointed out the life skills we could do with dedicating some time to:

    And some pointed out how we’re all too busy to get anything done by 35:

     

    While this academic got painfully philosophical: 

    Overall though, this has to be the best response. 

