When someone offers unsolicited, unhelpful advice to the masses, you can rely on Twitter users to provide the perfect response.
Last week a money saving expert claimed you should have savings worth twice the size of your annual salary by the time you’re 35, to which a lot of us replied: “On what planet is that possible?”
But now people are sharing the other goals you should aim for by the time you hit the milestone, and let’s just say they’re a lot more attainable.
Most on Twitter have focused on the impressive hoarding ability we hone throughout our late twenties and early thirties:
Others have pointed out the life skills we could do with dedicating some time to:
And some pointed out how we’re all too busy to get anything done by 35:
While this academic got painfully philosophical:
Overall though, this has to be the best response.