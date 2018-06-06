Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix in June in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES November 13: Attack on Paris (01/06/2018) Survivors and first responders share tales of horror, kindness and bravery that unfolded in Paris amid the deadly terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015. You Me Her: Season 3 (01/06/2018) Emma, Jack and Izzy face big decisions about parenthood, their careers and whether they’re meant to be together.

Netflix 'You And Her'

Sense8: The Series Finale (08/06/2018) In the sweeping series finale, passions run high as the Sensates and their closest allies fight to save the cluster and stop their enemies for good. Champions (12/06/2018) Years after impregnating his girlfriend, washed-up jock Vince meets his eccentric son Michael and learns about fatherhood, one show tune at a time. Marlon (14/06/2018) An internet superstar with an big personality, Marlon is challenged in the maturity department. But what he lacks in judgment is made up for in heart. The Ranch: Part 5 (15/06/2018) The Bennett boys face a hitch in their plan to buy the Peterson ranch. Meanwhile, Beau tries to take it easy after his hospital stay. Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez (17/06/2018) Chava Iglesias’s doting personal assistant Hugo Sánchez is tasked with leading Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua ― if only his mom will let him. Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (18/06/2018) This scripted true crime series chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Netflix 'Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie '

Cooking on High (22/06/2018) In the first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show, two chefs prepare mouth watering marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of very chill celeb judges. Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 (22/06/2018) As his popularity soars, Luke Cage finds his world suddenly upended by a mysterious newcomer with astonishing powers ― and sinister plans for Harlem. Derren Brown: Miracle (22/06/2018) After years of skepticism, he’s mastered the art of magical thinking. Can he convince a live audience to do the same?

Netflix 'Derren Brown: Miracle'

Secret City (26/06/2018) To expose a government’s brazen deceit, one dedicated journalist will risk her career ― and her life. GLOW: Season 2 (29/06/2018) Armed with leotards, leg warmers and plenty of lipstick, the women of GLOW return with style. The season returns for a second round. Nailed It!: Season 2 (29/06/2018) Everyone’s favorite amateur baking show is back with an all-new season of epic failures and a star-studded cast of culinary guests.

Netflix 'Nailed It!'

Paquita Salas: Season 2 (29/06/2018) One of Spain’s best talent agents in the ’90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client. La Forêt (29/06/2018) When a teen girl disappears from a village near the Ardennes Forest, local police and a concerned teacher begin to uncover a web of unsettling secrets. NEW WEEKLY EPISODES America’s Got Talent (New Episodes Thursdays, begins 31/05/2018)

Netflix 'America's Got Talent'

The Break with Michelle Wolf (New Episodes Sundays) Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Busted! (Finale 01/06/2018) Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the biggest one of all: What happened to Project D? Shooter: Season 3 (Starts 22/06/2018) When an archenemy reveals information about Bob Lee’s father, the veteran sniper is drawn into a conspiracy that strikes too close to home.

Netflix 'Shooter'

Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Season 10 (New Episodes Fridays, season finale 29/06/2018)

Netflix 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

NEW NETFLIX FILM Alex Strangelove (08/06/2018) High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Netflix 'Alex Stranglove'

Ali’s Wedding (08/06/2018) After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart. Maktub (15/06/2018) After surviving a bomb attack, two low-level mobsters in Jerusalem change their ways and set about making supplicants’ Wailing Wall prayers come true. Set It Up (15/06/2018) Two overworked and underpaid assistants concoct a plan to get their insufferable bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.

Netflix 'Set It Up'

Sunday’s Illness (15/06/2018) A 35-year absence. A 10-day reunion. One agonizing request. Some wounds need more than time to heal. Lust Stories (15/06/2018) From strained marriages to sexual hiccups: four stories of love, lust, sex and desires ― some illicit, some unrequited. Brain on Fire (22/06/2018) Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss. Us and Them (22/06/2018) They chased their dreams. Now they finally have everything they’ve ever wanted ― except for each other. To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) (24/06/2018) Just as Simone works up the courage to tell her conservative Jewish family she’s a lesbian, she finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef. TAU (29/06/2018) Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman tries to escape her high-tech prison. NEW ORIGINAL COMEDY Franco Escamilla: Por La Anécdota (08/06/2018) Mexican stand-up comedian Franco Escamilla draws his jokes from real-life experiences ― and he’s willing to do anything for new material. Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (19/06/2018) Australian comic Hannah Gadsby rejects standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (26/06/2018) Activist and comedian W. Kamau Bell muses on parenting in the Trump era, “free speech” dustups, woke children’s TV and his fear of going off the grid. Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy (29/06/2018) Radio broadcaster, actress and comedian Jani Dueñas brings her acid sense of humor to this stand-up special as she riffs on life’s little annoyances. NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY The Staircase (08/06/2018) This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001. Recovery Boys (29/06/2018) In the heart of America’s opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse. NEW ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS Treehouse Detectives (08/06/2018) What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood’s mysteries.

Netflix 'Treehouse Detectives'

The Hollow (08/06/2018) Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a bizarre world filled with mysterious portals, odd characters and vicious beasts. Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 (15/06/2018) As the lines between darkness and light continue to blur, shocking revelations and power struggles send Voltron hurtling toward another epic showdown. True: Magical Friends (15/06/2018) Robots, body swaps ― and a tricky troll? There’s no stopping this good-hearted guardian when her friends need help True: Wonderful Wishes (15/06/2018) Welcome back to a wonderful world full of friendship, adventure and magical wishes that make big dreams come true! Harvey Street Kids (29/06/2018) Join three fierce best friends for a whirlwind of fun and adventure in this animated series set in a special place ruled by kids.