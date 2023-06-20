What's The 3-2-8 Fitness Trend – And Does It Actually Work

Nastasic via Getty Images Young woman with headphones with dumbbells.

From 12-3-30 to reformer pilates, it seems like there’s always a new TikTok fitness trend doing the rounds.

And it appears 3-2-8 is the new routine that fitness influencers are loving.

So, what is 3-2-8?

TikTok fitness trainer Natalie Rose UK shared a TikTok video where she explained the viral trend. Basically, it’s three days of strength training hitting “compound movements on your upper and lower half”.

That’s followed by two days of barre or pilates workouts for flexibility and mobility. She says they’re great ‘active’ rest days and can help with things like lymphatic drainage and reduce inflammation.

What does the eight stand for? 8,000 steps, of course. They say you should get 8,000 steps per day whether you’re training or having a rest day.

What does a personal trainer think?

Lauren Lepley, advanced PT and nutritional advisor and founder of Aleafia, shares exclusively to HuffPost UK: “Engaging in a well-rounded fitness routine such as the 3-2-8 trend we are seeing on TikTok right now can greatly contribute to achieving personal fitness goals, and it can be especially beneficial for individuals with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).”

She says that incorporating weight training three times a week can help you build strength and increase muscle mass, which not only aids in toning the body but also boosts metabolism. “This helps to burn calories more efficiently, supporting weight management,” she explains.

Doing barre or Pilates twice a week can help sculpt and strengthen your core, improve flexibility and help with overall balance, she says. “These low-impact exercises focus on targeted muscle groups, aiding in toning and maintaining joint health.”

And getting extra steps in is always a good idea. After all, one study by the University of Cambridge found that walking for just 11 minutes a day can reduce the risk of early death.

Lepley agrees that walking is an excellent workout: “It serves as an excellent cardiovascular activity, promoting heart health and calorie expenditure. For women, regular exercise can help regulate hormonal imbalances, reduce insulin resistance, and improve overall well-being.”

And while this is a great workout plan, she says that it’s important to bear in mind other factors, too. “It’s essential to remember that true transformation encompasses more than just workouts and exercises. Nutrition, sleep, and other lifestyle habits play a crucial role in achieving optimal results, both internally and externally.”