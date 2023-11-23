When And Where To See The Coca-Cola Truck This Christmas

Coca Cola The Coca Cola truck is coming to town.

Just like Coca-Cola’s visual take on Santa has become synonymous with Christmas, so too has its bright red truck.

If you’re hoping to take your little ones to catch a glimpse of the light-adorned lorry this winter (or you just want to go and see it for yourself sans kids – no judgment here) look no further.

Here are all the dates of its 2023 Christmas truck tour that have been announced so far.

We’ll keep updating the piece as and when new dates are announced.

Where will the Coca-Cola truck be stopping?

Friday 24 November - Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre Saturday 25 November - Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre Thursday 30 November - Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt Friday 8 December - Belfast’s Titanic Slipway

The full schedule will be unveiled in the coming week. The Dublin and Belfast dates haven’t been announced by Coca-Cola, however tickets have gone on sale on Eventbrite.

In 2022, the truck stopped off in: Kent, Beckton, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Cardiff, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Sheffield, Leeds, Watford, Manchester, Baldock, East Leake, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

What actually happens when you visit the truck?

There will be a range of interactive experiences including a walk-in, snow-filled bauble; a ‘Ho-Ho-Hoop hut’ where you can win prizes; and, of course, a chance to pose for a photo in front of the iconic Coca-Cola truck.

There’ll also be a Christmas choir singing away in the background and a chance to donate to Neighbourly and support local communities.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.”