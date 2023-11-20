So THIS Is When You Should Put Up Your Christmas Tree

iiievgeniy via Getty Images

While we wave goodbye to spooky season, now firmly over, it’s time to embrace the frosty festive period.

After all, it’s going to start snowing soon.

And, what better way to do it than to start planning when to get your Christmas tree?

Real, fake or one you put together in a hodgepodge of houseplants and tinsel (i.e. us last year), however you do Christmas or choose to celebrate the festive season, the time to start is coming faster than they can stock the Christmas isles at Big Tesco.

Thats right. It looks like your home is about to get festive because the experts at Christmas Tree World have revealed the exact date you should put your tree up this year — and it’s a lot sooner than you might think!

While there is no right or wrong time to start the Christmas festivities — in our house, it isn’t Christmas until you see the 1997 Coca-Cola advert ft. Father Christmas sipping some of the good full-fat stuff — advent typically starts on the fourth Sunday before Christmas making December 3, 2023, the ideal time to get your tree out of the attic slash grab yourself a real one from the farm.

You might be tempted to get your tree up earlier on December 1st as this is pretty popular amongst families who like to start the countdown at the beginning of the month.

And who’s to say you can’t make traditions all of your own? Traditional green pine tree? Or sparkling pink tree? The world’s your lobster.

Because let’s face it, it’s stressful enough trying to buy all the right gifts for people, coordinating family visits and getting the big food shop out of the way. Welcoming the festive season early can mean having more time to prep for the big day — and more time to enjoy it!

According to Confused.com putting your tree up around this time of year is pretty normal, with 47% of people putting decorations up between December 1 and 10, with 62% adding that December is when the festive season officially begins.