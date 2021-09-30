When Animals Attack: The Celebrity Edition

Being a celeb isn’t always easy, you know.
While it may seem like A-listers cruise through life, spending their time sashaying down red carpets and picking up awards, their status doesn’t grant them immunity from some of life’s more testing moments. Like being attacked by animals.
You see, dolphins, puffins and monkeys don’t care how many Grammys you’ve nabbed, or whether your last film was praised at Cannes Film Festival – and this lot found out the hard way.
No amount of money can save you from the wrath of an animal who’s having a tough day and it doesn’t matter if you’re in one of the most successful boy bands of all-time, you can still be left on crutches after a run-in with a squirrel.
(Please note: The animals pictured are NOT responsible for this dastardly attacks. Well, apart from one.)
1. Gordon Ramsay’s Huffing And Puffin
The chef had a close call when he slipped and fell into freezing water while filming The F Word in 2008.
To make matters worse, he was left needing stitches when a puffin nipped at his face.
2. Monkeying Around With Jason Biggs
The American Pie star cut his holiday short after being attacked by a Gibraltar Ape.
3. Susan Sarandon’s Seaside Strife
Susan was left fearing for her life when a “jealous” female dolphin attacked, when the star was on holiday with Timothy Leary.
The dolphin broke Susan’s arm and the star later recalled: “The attendants were screaming, ‘We’ve got to get you out!’. I was afraid I was going to get my other arm broken.”
4. Nibbling Niall
Niall tore a ligament attempting to run away from a squirrel in Battersea park back in 2012. He was left on crutches and requiring knee surgery. Ouch!
5. Shakira’s Sea Lion Encounter
Yes, this is the actual sea lion! How exciting. The singer was just trying to take a picture on her phone when it leaped out of the water.
The sea lion didn’t manage to reach Shakira, but she was left with some nasty scrapes after leaping over rocks to escape.
6. Pets Behaving Badly
You’re right, Paris Hilton probably shouldn’t have been keeping a kinkajou as a pet. The socialite was forced to make a frantic 3am call to her assistant when Baby Luv (yep, that was its real name) bit her on the arm while playing.
7. Betty And The White Swan
The wonderful Betty White proved animals have no sense of respect when she revealed that a swan once attacked her.
The US star claimed that being whacked by the swan’s wing was “like being hit with a baseball bat”.
8. Seacrest’s Shark Surprise
Ryan Seacrest got a nasty shock when he was bitten by a shark while on holiday in Mexico.
9. Rashida Jones vs. Bubbles
Rashida – seen here with her father Quincy Jones – was just a kid when Michael Jackson’s pet chimp Bubbles attacked her. Quincy later stated: “He bit a hole in her hand!”
10. Shakira’s Boar-ing Encounter
Shakira’s second entry here accounts for the moment in 2021 she was targeted by some wild boars while out for a stroll with her son in Barcelona.
They were out in a park when the boars approached her, apparently trying to take the bag she was carrying and ruining it in the process.