When Animals Attack: The Celebrity Edition

Being a celeb isn’t always easy, you know. While it may seem like A-listers cruise through life, spending their time sashaying down red carpets and picking up awards, their status doesn’t grant them immunity from some of life’s more testing moments. Like being attacked by animals. You see, dolphins, puffins and monkeys don’t care how many Grammys you’ve nabbed, or whether your last film was praised at Cannes Film Festival – and this lot found out the hard way. No amount of money can save you from the wrath of an animal who’s having a tough day and it doesn’t matter if you’re in one of the most successful boy bands of all-time, you can still be left on crutches after a run-in with a squirrel. (Please note: The animals pictured are NOT responsible for this dastardly attacks. Well, apart from one.) 1. Gordon Ramsay’s Huffing And Puffin

Jennifer Graylock/ Keren Su/Getty

The chef had a close call when he slipped and fell into freezing water while filming The F Word in 2008. To make matters worse, he was left needing stitches when a puffin nipped at his face. 2. Monkeying Around With Jason Biggs

The American Pie star cut his holiday short after being attacked by a Gibraltar Ape. 3. Susan Sarandon’s Seaside Strife

Jerritt Clark & Mike Hill/Getty

Susan was left fearing for her life when a “jealous” female dolphin attacked, when the star was on holiday with Timothy Leary. The dolphin broke Susan’s arm and the star later recalled: “The attendants were screaming, ‘We’ve got to get you out!’. I was afraid I was going to get my other arm broken.” 4. Nibbling Niall

John Short Design/Getty/AP

Niall tore a ligament attempting to run away from a squirrel in Battersea park back in 2012. He was left on crutches and requiring knee surgery. Ouch! 5. Shakira’s Sea Lion Encounter

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Facebook

Yes, this is the actual sea lion! How exciting. The singer was just trying to take a picture on her phone when it leaped out of the water. The sea lion didn’t manage to reach Shakira, but she was left with some nasty scrapes after leaping over rocks to escape. 6. Pets Behaving Badly

Tom Brakefield/Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty

You’re right, Paris Hilton probably shouldn’t have been keeping a kinkajou as a pet. The socialite was forced to make a frantic 3am call to her assistant when Baby Luv (yep, that was its real name) bit her on the arm while playing. 7. Betty And The White Swan

The wonderful Betty White proved animals have no sense of respect when she revealed that a swan once attacked her. The US star claimed that being whacked by the swan’s wing was “like being hit with a baseball bat”. 8. Seacrest’s Shark Surprise

Jason Merritt/Stephen Frink/Getty

Ryan Seacrest got a nasty shock when he was bitten by a shark while on holiday in Mexico. 9. Rashida Jones vs. Bubbles

Mark Davis/Getty/Everett/Rex Shutterstock

Rashida – seen here with her father Quincy Jones – was just a kid when Michael Jackson’s pet chimp Bubbles attacked her. Quincy later stated: “He bit a hole in her hand!” 10. Shakira’s Boar-ing Encounter

Xinhua News Agency/Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin