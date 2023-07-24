This Is When Your Favourite ITV Daytime Shows Are On This Week

The stars of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women on ITV Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

With ITV1 splitting TV coverage of the Women’s World Cup with the BBC, there’s set to be disruption to regular programming in the coming weeks.

The tournament is currently underway in Australia and New Zealand, meaning that many games are taking place in the morning hours for sports fans in the UK.

As a result, ITV1′s regular daytime staples Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will either be off air completely or have adjusted timeslots.

So, if you’re flicking on the telly disappointed not to see Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, Alison Hammond and co on your screens, here’s the full schedule for ITV1 daytime this week...

Monday 24 July

Daytime shows on ITV1:

No Good Morning Britain

No Lorraine

No This Morning

No Loose Women

Football on ITV1:

Italy vs. Argentina (kick off 7am)

Germany vs. Morocco (kick off 9.30am)

Brazil vs. Panama (kick off 12pm)

Tuesday 25 July

Daytime shows on ITV1:

No Good Morning Britain

No Lorraine

This Morning (11.15am)

Loose Women (12.30pm)

Football on ITV1:

New Zealand vs. Philippines (kick off 6.30am)

Switzerland vs. Norway (kick off 9am)

Wednesday 26 July

Daytime shows on ITV1:

No Good Morning Britain

Lorraine (9am)

This Morning (10am – 12.30pm)

No Loose Women

Football on ITV1:

Japan vs. Costa Rica (kick off 6am)

Canada vs. Ireland (kick off 1pm)

Thursday 27 July

Daytime shows on ITV1:

Good Morning Britain (6am – 8am)

No Lorraine

This Morning (10.45am)

Loose Women (12.30pm)

Football on ITV1:

Portugal vs. Vietnam (kick off 8.30am)

Friday 28 July

Daytime shows on ITV1:

Good Morning Britain (6am)

Lorraine (9am)

This Morning (10am – 11.30am)

No Loose Women

Football on ITV1: