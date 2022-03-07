Fire which has broken out in a block of flats in east London. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

A fire has broken out in a block of flats in east London – with footage from the scene showing bright orange flames burning through a floor of the building as debris falls off the side.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm. Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters are at the scene.

The blaze and smoke could be seen for miles, and social media captures glass panels falling to the ground.

Screengrab taken from footage posted on Twitter by Alexander Best of a fire which has broken out in a block of flats in east London. Alexander Best via PA Media

We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64 metre ladders has also been sent to the scene https://t.co/wyMmpNeYbp pic.twitter.com/no57NQ1yab — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2022

Commercial street fire near Aldgate East station, Aldgate East station probably will close. This was about 4:00. Avoid travelling around these bits #london #fire #aldgateeast #bbc pic.twitter.com/VvP8KObto0 — Alexander Best (@AlexCantRead) March 7, 2022

Huge fire in Aldgate East pic.twitter.com/T5wqJJg1a0 — Jazz Singer (@jazzxsinger) March 7, 2022

Road closures are in place, with the AA stating that the A11 Whitechapel High Street is closed both ways from A13 Commercial Road to Old Castle Street. Commercial Road has also been closed, it adds.

The brigade said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Whitechapel High Street.

“Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of the building. The brigade’s 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident.

“The brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken more than 50 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 3.53pm. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to the scene at 5.55pm to reports of a fire on Whitechapel High Street by the emergency services.

“The building is being evacuated.”

London Ambulance Service advised people in Whitechapel to keep their windows closed and stay indoors as fire crews battle the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:07pm today to reports of a fire at a high-rise building on Whitechapel High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a team leader in a fast response car and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We are working closely with our emergency service colleagues, more updates to follow.

“If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.”