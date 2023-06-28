Who Is Superman's New Star David Corenswet And Where Have You Seen Him Before?

David Corenswet at the premiere of Pearl Jemal Countess via Getty Images

David Corenswet has officially been named as the new Superman, and will make his debut as the iconic superhero in DC’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

Slated for release in 2025, the American actor will star in the film alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will take on the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn’s latest offering.

According to reports, he had been part of a group of six actors being considered for the role of Clark Kent, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also said to have been in the running.

However, director James eventually confirmed speculation that David had been cast on Instagram on Tuesday (June 27).

If you aren’t too familiar with David’s past work just yet, here’s where you may have seen him before…

Who is David Corenswet and where have you seen him before?

David is an American actor who, after graduating from Julliard, began his career by guest starring in television series, including House Of Cards and Elementary.

In 2019, he played a pivotal role, River Barkley, in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

David Corenswet and Ben Platt in The Politician Beth Dubber/Netflix

One year later, David starred as Jack Castello in Hollywood, another Ryan Murphy project for the streaming service about the “golden age” of movie-making.

Besides starring alongside Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Darren Criss, and Holland Taylor in the show, David also served as a co-executive producer on the series.

David on the set of Hollywood SAEED ADYANISAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, last year David appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy Look Both Ways with Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, and Andrea Savage.

He also acted alongside Mia Goth in the slasher Pearl, the second film in the X trilogy.

David Corenswet and Mia Goth at a press event for Pearl Sonia Recchia via Getty Images

What are David Corenswet’s next TV and film roles?

David is also set to appear in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series Lady In The Lake, alongside Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, and Brett Gelman.

He also co-stars in the upcoming romantic musical The Greatest Hits, along with Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, and Austin Crute.

Last month, David was cast in the disaster movie Twisters, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, which is slated for release in July 2024.

David will next be seen in Twisters and The Greatest Hist ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Has David Corenswet said anything about playing Superman before?

David previously revealed in 2019 that it was his goal to one day take the role of Superman, telling Entertainment Weekly: “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman.