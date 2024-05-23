Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak was given a reminder on Thursday that being prime minister does not necessarily mean everyone knows who you are.

The prime minister embarked on a whistle-stop tour of the UK on Thursday at the start of the general election campaign.

In Gillingham, ITV’s deputy political editor Anushka Asthana quizzed members of the public on their views.

“What do you think of Rushi Sunak?” she asked one woman.

She replied: “Who? Who is he?”

When Asthana reminded her Sunak was the prime minister, she added: “Oh him yeah.

“He hasn’t been prime minister long enough for me to remember his name actually!

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen any fantastic, wonderful things happening. We wait and see.”

'Who? ... he hasn't been prime minister long enough for me to remember his name!'@AnushkaAsthana and @menendez_elisa hear from voters in Gillingham pic.twitter.com/0ySvA5wP6J — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 23, 2024