Jonathan Ashworth Roasts Rishi Sunak's Plan To Tell Brits 'They've Never Had It So Good'

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth just shrunk Rishi Sunak’s campaign strategy down to one simple idea: telling Brits “they’ve never had it so good”.
The prime minister called a surprise election on Wednesday, despite being significantly behind Labour in the polls and yet to fulfil four of his five pledges to improve the country.
Ashworth then demolished the only one Sunak has fulfilled – bringing down inflation – on BBC Politics Live on Thursday, by reminding the public just how expensive life still is.
The shadow paymaster general began by touching on Sunak’s surprise decision to call a general election for July 4, telling BBC Politics Live: “I think it reveals an interesting lack of faith in Rishi Sunak’s own plan.
“Because he has been telling us the plan is working. He’s been telling us there are good times ahead.”
When minister Andrew Griffith tried to point out that inflation has fallen, Ashworth just cut in and said: “People are worse off, people are paying more in the shops.”
He claimed that in Asda, 250g of butter was £1.48 but is now £2.40 (although Asda’s website suggests that price tag is for the “extra special West Country butter”).
He also claimed a pint of milk which was 45p is now 90p.
The Labour frontbencher continued: “I’m not going to go through my shopping list but if you’re going to tell the British public that they’re better off and they’ve never had it so good, I think you’re going to find that attitude jars with real life experiences.”
During his election launch, Sunak claimed the economy has “turned a corner” and that voters have to choose between his plan or face “uncertainty” with Labour.
Actually, food and energy prices are still 20% more expensive than they were in 2021 due to the cost of living crisis.
Falling inflation does not mean prices have fallen, but that the rate at which they increase over a 12-month period has slowed.
Most Brits are still feeling the pinch, too. According to a poll from the New Economics Foundation, 86% of the UK think the cost of living crisis is not yet over.