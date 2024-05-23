'Pure Comedy, Chaos And Shambles': The Best Jokes About Sunak's Damp Start To The General Election

PM Rishi Sunak called a general election in the middle of a downpour yesterday. Anadolu via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s bold decision to call a general election in the middle of yesterday’s downpour has opened the floodgates on social media.

The prime minister stood outside No.10 Downing Street, in the pouring rain, and declared a general election would be held on July 4.

Advertisement

He then immediately tried to rally voters with a few digs at Labour over the party’s campaigns and policies.

But, no one really focused on that. Most of the attention was on Sunak’s suit, which became completely sodden within minutes.

While all the journalists there to capture the historic moment were sensibly wearing coats or carrying umbrellas, the PM’s bizarre decision to go without for such a pivotal moment, has been demolished by everyone, including today’s newspapers.

Protesters also blared Labour’s 1997 election theme tune – D:Ream’s Things Will Only Get Better – throughout the PM’s speech.

Advertisement

And so critics were quick to coin the phrase “Things Will Only Get Wetter” in a scathing take on Sunak’s announcement.

Considering the Conservatives are around 20 points behind Labour in the opinion polls right now, the image of a downtrodden Sunak standing in the rain was seen as an apt metaphor by many people on social media.

Others pointed out that the Conservatives actually set up an expensive press conference room within No.10, which is warm, dry and available to use.

Either way, the impact that image of a soaked Sunak has had among his online critics – and the newspapers – is clearly significant.

Here’s a round-up of social media’s best jokes about the embarrassing PR gaffe...

“Labour doesn’t have a plan” says man who hadn’t checked the weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/3LUlGz6I7n — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily?



Join a union. pic.twitter.com/yiq1jamHIT — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2024

I wonder if he thought addressing the nation in the rain, facing down the elements, would make him look heroic. But to do so you have to be wearing something from Game Of Thrones, not a Henry Herbert suit. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 22, 2024

its how the speaker playing “things can only get better” during todays speech had an umbrella and rishi sunak didn’t. just pure comedy, chaos and shambles. pic.twitter.com/GvkYUxDi9q — bally singh (@putasinghonit) May 22, 2024

When rain works for you. pic.twitter.com/kNlmyHiCTb — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) May 22, 2024

it *is* possible to look cool in the pouring rain pic.twitter.com/A5fD3Mus74 — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

"Now call a general election in the pouring rain with 'Things Can Only Get Better' blasting in the background!"#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t959TFjcFV — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 22, 2024

historically, men in this situation used a folding canopy called an umbrella pic.twitter.com/vMVdJ3s6XU — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 22, 2024

“I've seen things you people wouldn't believe... Gullis eating soup with a fork. I watched Braverman try to deport a sofa. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain... Time to die.” pic.twitter.com/6Uzq14BcRa — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

what Sunak was going for >>> what he achieved pic.twitter.com/09Zx1bIext — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 22, 2024

Can I borrow your cagoule? pic.twitter.com/GyGxrKigM1 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 22, 2024

Kendall Roy sneaking back into his sisters wedding pic.twitter.com/Gg9QGaXnJw — george fletcher (@saagifletch) May 22, 2024

The announcement in the rain is rapidly becoming Sunak's Bacon Sandwich moment.



Discuss. pic.twitter.com/57vATIrqJU — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 23, 2024

Advertisement

All day I’ve thought he couldn’t possibly call a general election in the rain.



This is why. pic.twitter.com/R2wIGl4SYI — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 22, 2024

You told him to do it outside in the pouring fucking rain when we spent all that fucking money on the fucking media suite? pic.twitter.com/01i0Cp6BTL — Chris (@Chr1sF1) May 22, 2024