Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Viewers Divided Over Jeremy Clarkson’s Joke About Sean Lock

Sean Lock and Jeremy Clarkson PA/ITV

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has divided viewers after the latest episode of the ITV quiz show featured a joke about the late Sean Lock.

Many questioned why Jeremy Clarkson’s gag about the comedian, who died from cancer in August, was not edited out of Wednesday’s celebrity edition, believed to have been filmed prior to Sean’s death.

However, other viewers said Sean would have seen the funny side after his friend and fellow comedian Jimmy Carr appeared on the show.

During his appearance, Jimmy, who regularly appeared alongside Sean on the likes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, was told by Jeremy he had two options to phone a friend because there was no “ask the audience” option due to Covid.

Jimmy Carr POOL New via Reuters

“Oh I thought that was just because people preferred Tarrant,” Jimmy responded, referencing Chris Tarrant, who originally presented the show from 1998 to 2014.

After Jimmy commented on how shocked the members of the crew appeared over his remark, Jeremy then said: “That’s because they were promised Sean Lock.”

Many viewers voiced their shock on Twitter that the quip had not been cut from the show in light of Sean’s death.

Very poorly timed joke about the late Sean Lock on @MillionaireUK just now. Clearly filmed before he passed but could have been cut out of the edit surely #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Jonny (@jonnypcraft) November 17, 2021

Celebrity Who Wants to be a Millionaire including Clarkson making a joke about Sean Lock is absolutely careless. Can't believe they aired that. — Nick Walker (@nickw84) November 17, 2021

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire



A Sean Lock reference.....



Who's job is it to check these shows and edit them before they're televised??? — Adam Setters (@SettersD10S) November 17, 2021

Wow nobody thought it appropriate to edit out the Sean Lock comment🤦‍♂️ #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Simon Halkyard (@DigitalTalentSi) November 17, 2021

It was a compliment by Clarkson but I think a little insensitive and would have been no bother just cutting it out. — Jonny (@jonnypcraft) November 17, 2021

@MillionaireUK

Absolutely shameful Sean Lock joke!

The show should be cancelled with such bad taste.

Bring back Chris Tarrant — Deano (@Deano15163598) November 18, 2021

However, others thought Sean would have “loved” the joke...

People getting angry as a Sean Lock reference was left In tonights #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire. I think Sean would have been like this…. pic.twitter.com/2bVOSVpOxF — garreth waites (@GWaites82) November 17, 2021

TBH, it did make me wince but Sean would have appreciated the jet black (unintentional?) humour — Steve F (@Fotty100) November 17, 2021

Sean Lock would have loved the joke on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Well done to @ITV for keeping it in. — Sid (@Sidneykidney4) November 17, 2021

As if Sean Lock would care! He'd find it hilarious! — David Hendry (@DavidHe47935675) November 17, 2021

Pretty sure Sean Lock would have wanted it left it anyway. Probs filmed before he died. — Andy 😎 (@AndyB2708) November 17, 2021

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Sean died in August at the age of 58. As well as being a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats , Sean also also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

