Whoopi Goldberg Has 2 Scathing Words For Critics Of Dolly Parton's Cheerleader Outfit

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t here for ageist commentary on Dolly Parton’s latest incarnation as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

While most Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, Dolly delivered a dazzling halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game.

The country superstar’s set included her classic songs Jolene and 9 To 5, as well as her spirited mashup of Queen’s We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.

Her performance, however, drew a fair share of online criticism, much of it focused on the singer wearing a crop top and shorts over a flesh-coloured body suit.

Acknowledging the discourse on The View on Monday, Whoopi offered a concise retort to Dolly’s detractors.

“Some critics told her to act her age. Bite me!” she said. “And everybody who participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Dolly Parton performs dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader last week Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting: “If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

The conversation then shifted to Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who was subjected to online snark after performing onstage with her mum during the Renaissance Tour this summer.

“She’s somebody who doesn’t care what you think,” Whoopi said. “She’s someone who’s thinking for herself, and I’d like to see each and every one of you haters ... do half of what she did on that stage. Let’s see your dance videos that you haven’t cleaned up. Don’t be shady, man. Life’s too short.”

Similarly, Dolly doesn’t appear to be fazed by such commentary. Appearing on the Amazon Music series The Walk In last month, she vowed to dress “as sexy as I could be” as she prepared to unveil Rockstar, her first rock album.

“We want to show just enough,” she said at the time.