One Of The Most-Delayed Train Services In The UK Has Also Just Hiked Its Fares The Highest

Rail fares increased by 3.1% on average this year despite 2018 being one of the worst years on record for train punctuality.

Some 14% of trains were late last year, with several franchises recording even worse performances.

However, the company that increased its prices the most stands out given its time-keeping in the last year.

Who’s increased their fares the most?

The largest fare rise comes from government-owned London North Eastern Railway (LNER), with a 3.4% increase.

LNER took over the East Coast franchise from Virgin after the company failed to make the line sustainable in May. At the time, 26% of their trains were late. A further 10% of them were either very late (30 minutes or more) or cancelled.

Since then the service has improved but still around a quarter of their services were delayed or cancelled in December.

Despite this, LNER is the only company to increase its fares more than the Retail Price Index (RPI) measurement of inflation, which most train companies in England and Wales have their fare increases pegged to. Last year RPI was 3.2%.

LNER services operate from London to Inverness and run along the east coast of the country, stopping in places including Peterborough, Leeds, and Edinburgh.

Some 45% of rail fares in England and Wales have their fares directly dictated by the government pinning them to RPI, the rest have more flexibility in their approach to fare increases.

Govia Thameslink are increasing their fares by 3% and Northern are increasing theirs by 3.2%. Both were beset by huge delays during a botched introduction of a new timetables in May.

Govia hit a low when 23% of their trains were delayed or cancelled.

Northern’s problems continued all the way into November, when they hit a low point of 32.5% of their trains delayed.

In real cash terms, Govia’s annual season ticket from Brighton to London will go up £148, from £4,696 to £4,844, and a similar Northern ticket from Manchester to Liverpool increasing by £100 from £3,152 to £3,252.

Labour analysis of more than 180 routes suggests an average commuter is paying £2,980 for their annual season ticket, up £786 from 2010.