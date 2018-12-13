If you regularly browse Instagram or YouTube, chances are you’ve found yourself watching people whisper closely into a camera while eating food, smacking their lips, or tapping on a keyboard. Welcome to the world of ASMR.

‘Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response’ is when noises trigger static-like or tingling sensations on the skin – basically the scientific name for pins and needles.

Weirdly, pickles seem to be the most food of choice for ASMR videos, with loud crunchy sounds and slurping to match. You’ll also find people cutting-soap, popping slime and slicing chalk. Perplexed? Watch the below.