Here's The Real Reason Why Your Cat Follows You To The Bathroom, And It's Pretty Heartwarming

via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how your cat headbutting you is a pretty surefire sign they like you.

We’ve even shared the signs that your feline friend (gasp) missed you when you were gone.

But what about when your pet follows you to the loo? Surely that’s just an annoying quirk (and typical of an animal who seems to love whatever side of the door is least convenient for their owner)?

Advertisement

Well, according to the pros, it can actually be a really touching gesture.

What? How?

According to Dr. Mikel Maria Delgado, a cat expert for pet site Rover, “Cats can sometimes be more subtle in their signs of love — for some cats love means sitting next to you on the couch or just being in the same room with you.”

“For other cats, it means they are sitting on your lap purring or demanding attention,” he shared ― and yep, sometimes cats show their fondness for you for following you to the loo, too.

On top of that, vet Dr. Amy Sawy told Pet Helpful your cat could be trying to protect you, too.

“They instinctively defend their area, and since you are the one who gives them love, care, food, and shelter, you are a part of that territory as well,” the site revealed.

Of course, they could also be following you to beg for a snack, to play with the water in your bathroom, to sit in your sink, out of boredom, or just because it’s part of their routine.

Advertisement

But it’s pretty possible a seatside cat likes the person on the porcelain throne, experts say ― especially considering you can give them pretty undivided attention when you’re caught out.

Should I ever worry about it?

Kristina Wilson, a cat behaviour specialist, told The Wildest that if your cat follows you to the bathroom, it can sometimes be a sign of separation anxiety.

Though the habit isn’t a problem in and of itself, she says, “It could be [anxiety}, but only if combined with other signs such as your cat also following you around the rest of the home, being extra vocal, being destructive or having inappropriate elimination when you’re away.”

And in case you were wondering, cats know exactly what you’re doing in there ― and the behaviour is very common, too.