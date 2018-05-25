Why I Walked Around Soho In My Underwear

Look at the pictures of this week’s body confidence flashmob in Soho. Look at the defiance, pride and confidence these semi-clad and diverse women are exhibiting.

You’d never guess that every single one of them confessed to me in the hour or so before the protest that they almost didn’t show. You wouldn’t think that two of the most prominent campaigners who were due to join us are missing, having bailed at the last minute. You couldn’t guess that I, as co-organiser and leader of the march, had a panic attack that very morning.

That’s the element that’s missing from so much of the coverage of the body positivity movement. Their representatives are hailed as ‘fearless’ and ‘brave’ as though they’re an alien species, completely unfamiliar with the more pedestrian insecurities most people feel in relation to their not-quite-perfect physiques.

The Girlguiding National Attitudes Survey found that 52% 12-14 year old girls avoid every day school activities because of body insecurity and that girls as young as 7 believe that society values them more for their appearance than for their achievements or character. I’ve lost count of the number of women who have contacted me to tell me that they who define themselves as ‘normal’ could never boldly display their lumps, bumps and imperfections in the way that I have throughout my career as a body image and mental health campaigner. They forget that I too exist in a culture which conspires to make me feel apologetic and ashamed about my size 16, severely scarred, 37 year old form. I am not immune to insecurity, or the occasional flashes of hatred towards my body, yet there is a more logical part of me that knows that, whilst this might be an average experience for a modern citizen, it is very far from natural or normal.