“Women are losing their jobs at four times the rate of men; women especially in the lowest socioeconomic groups were more likely to be furloughed, women have been forced to cut their working hours and scale back their careers.

“So, when people say the pandemic has set back the cause of gender equality ‘to the 1950s’ we should all take this very, very seriously.”

Healthy eating costs a lot of money, so with women earning less, in precarious work, and less likely to be in senior positions, it’s not too shocking that they may opt for cheaper, more unhealthy food.