This Is Why Gregg Wallace Is Missing From The Latest MasterChef Episodes

Gregg Wallace attends the annual British Takeaway Awards, in association with Just Eat at the Savoy Hotel, in London. The Annual awards are held to showcase and celebrate the diverse world of takeway food nationwide on December 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Just Eat) David M. Benett via Getty Images

MasterChef was missing a familiar face as the current series continued on Thursday.

Gregg Wallace was forced to miss two episodes while filming the hit BBC cookery competition.

As viewers tuned into the latest episode, his fellow judge John Torode revealed that former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti would be standing in for Gregg, who was struck down with illness.

John told the contestants: “Sadly, Gregg is unwell. So we have invited in a special guest to help me judge. Somebody who knows this competition back to front.

“Ladies and gentleman, could you please welcome chef, restaurateur and MasterChef professionals judge, Monica Galetti.”

It was a welcome return to the MasterChef franchise for Monica, who left The Professionals spin-off in 2021.

Ah, Monica Galetti back on #MasterChef - all is well with the world again.



For an hour, at least, anyway. — Mark S (@jacobs_ladder71) May 18, 2023

I've missed Monica Galetti from our telly.



Such a soft spot for her. #Masterchef @MasterChefUK — Steve (@SjKpacer) May 18, 2023

We cheered when Monica walked through the door. #MasterChef — Pidders (@CountessPidders) May 18, 2023

However, she recently announced she would be returning to the show for its forthcoming series, which is set to air later this year.

She previously said of her decision to leave the show: “I freaked out at the thought of filming starting again because I didn’t have enough staff [at the restaurant, Mere], I was already going three days a week without seeing my daughter and I had a very ill nephew.”

Monica Galetti is a favourite among MasterChef fans SOPA Images via Getty Images

Announcing her return back in March, Monica posted on Instagram: “A year ago I made the tough call to take a break from MasterChef The Professionals. I’m so grateful for everyone’s support that allowed me time out to get back on top of managing business and family commitments.

“I’m delighted to say that I am able to come back to MasterChef: The Professionals this year and I’m super thrilled to see what new talent is out there & to be back with my buddies @greggawallace and @marcuswareing.”