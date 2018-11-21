Parents are often blamed if their kids are overweight, but a new study suggests this may be an unfair assumption.

Researchers at King’s College London and University College London found that mums and dads adapt their feeding styles in line with a child’s genetic predisposition towards a higher or lower weight.

Scientists looked at links between the two and found parents whose kids were genetically predisposed to have a lower weight were more pressuring of them to eat. Parents with children predisposed to a higher weight were more restrictive over how much and what they were allowed to eat.

The study, published in the PLOS Genetics journal, concluded that parents are not dictating children’s eating habits, but responding to their child’s emerging characteristics.