Why We're Big Fans Of The Women MPs Having A Kickabout In The Commons

Women MPs were given a telling off after practising their keepy-uppies in the House of Commons chamber yesterday. And while some people have been kicking off about the kicking off – “disrespectful”, “waste of tax payer’s money”, yadda yadda yadda – we’re pretty glad they did it.

Because not only have Hannah Bardell, Tracey Crouch, Alison McGovern, Lou Haigh and Steph Peacock shown politicians are (shock horror) real people, they’ve also flown the flag for women’s football that little bit higher.

For too long, “the beautiful game” has been code for “the man’s game”, with research from the Football Association showing just 2.9 million girls and women play in football teams in the UK, compared to 8.9 million men.

But the tide is turning, with women’s football slowly but surely gaining the platform it deserves. And if a cheeky kickabout in parliament keeps it on the agenda, we are 100 per cent into it.