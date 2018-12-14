Why You Might Have To Pay 7 Euros To Go On Holiday After Brexit

Planning a hop over to the continent for a mini-break? Well, it might be worth going sooner rather than later.

Why? The answer, of course, is Brexit.

The European Commission has just confirmed that UK citizens will soon have to fork out a seven euro (£6.28) fee for visa-free travel.

Under the EU Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) due to come into effect in 2021, countries outside the EU will be asked to pay a charge.

The new electronic system, similar to the Esta required to visit the United States, means that travellers from Britain will be treated in the same way as those from the US and Australia if they wish to make just a short journey across the Channel.

Natasha Bertaud, EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s spokeswoman, tweeted late on Friday night: “Yes Etias will apply to the UK as 3rd country post-Brexit – 7 euros for a 3 year pre-travel authorisation.

“Simple form, like Esta to the US, but way cheaper.”

A lot of people are unhappy about it, including shadow arts minister Kevin Brennan, who said: “This will have a direct effect on British families, holidaymakers, and those travelling for work.

“The government should listen to the tourism sector’s warnings and urgently reconsider this disastrous Brexit deal.”

On the plus side, Brussels has said it would waive the full visa requirements for the UK even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Senior officials discussed in November whether UK citizens should be treated as “third country” nationals, which would require travellers to buy a 60 euro (£52) permit to cross the Channel.

But EC vice president Frans Timmermans said the council of commissioners had agreed change the rules – as long as the UK did the same for EU citizens – after March.