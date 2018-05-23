Why Your Saturday Lie-In Is Actually Saving Your Life

If you hit snooze at the weekend or don’t bother setting an alarm at all, there is now absolutely no reason to feel guilty.

New research suggests adults under the age of 65 who get five hours of shut-eye per night or less have a higher risk of death compared to those who consistently get six or seven hours of sleep per night.

But the good news is having a weekend lie-in seems to counteract these detrimental effects. In fact, the study, based on data of more than 43,000 adults, found those who tend to catch up on sleep at the weekend had no raised mortality risk compared with those who consistently get to bed early during the week.