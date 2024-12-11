Elphaba's Name In Wicked Has A Secret Meaning You Probably Didn't Even Realise

The Wicked movie has still got the world talking, as the cast continue to spill behind-the-scenes tea and capture our attention with countless viral moments while promoting the film.
It’s well-known that Wicked is based on the award-winning stage musical of the same name, which retells the classic story of The Wizard Of Oz from the perspective of the character who goes on to become known as the “Wicked Witch Of The West”.
But this show was itself based on a novel by Gregory Maguire – and it was Gregory who actually came up with the name Elphaba.
Speaking to GBH News earlier this year, the American novelist recalled that he “invented the name” by “playing with the initials of the author Lyman Frank Baum”, who penned the original Wizard Of Oz books in the early 1900s.
He recalled: “I tried ‘Lafaba’, I tried ‘Lafeyba’. And then I tried ‘Elphaba’. As soon as I got Elphaba, I thought, ‘oh, that’s it’.”
Glinda, meanwhile, was originally the name of the so-called “Good Witch Of The North” in Baum’s stories, as well as the classic 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have received widespread praise for their performances in Wicked, and have both been heavily tipped for recognition at next year’s Oscars, having both already scored Golden Globe nominations earlier this week.
The film also features appearances from Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum and Broadway performer Ethan Slater, while Marissa Bode plays Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.