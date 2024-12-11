Elphaba's Name In Wicked Has A Secret Meaning You Probably Didn't Even Realise

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Glinda Universal

It’s well-known that Wicked is based on the award-winning stage musical of the same name, which retells the classic story of The Wizard Of Oz from the perspective of the character who goes on to become known as the “Wicked Witch Of The West”.

But this show was itself based on a novel by Gregory Maguire – and it was Gregory who actually came up with the name Elphaba.

Gregory Maguire in 2008 via Associated Press

Speaking to GBH News earlier this year, the American novelist recalled that he “invented the name” by “playing with the initials of the author Lyman Frank Baum”, who penned the original Wizard Of Oz books in the early 1900s.

He recalled: “I tried ‘Lafaba’, I tried ‘Lafeyba’. And then I tried ‘Elphaba’. As soon as I got Elphaba, I thought, ‘oh, that’s it’.”

Glinda, meanwhile, was originally the name of the so-called “Good Witch Of The North” in Baum’s stories, as well as the classic 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz.