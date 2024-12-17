Wicked Sequel Gets A Name Change As 2025 Release Date Is Confirmed

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked Universal

The team behind Wicked has made one major change to the film’s sequel ahead of its release next year.

Filmmaker Jon M Chu made the decision to split the award-winning stage musical into two separate movies for its big-screen adaptation, the first instalment of which arrived in cinemas last month.

On Monday evening, it was confirmed that the second Wicked movie would debut on 21 November 2025 – but that wasn’t the only update fans received.

It was also revealed that the film – which had originally been titled simply Wicked Part 2 – will now be called Wicked For Good.

The name references the emotional number towards the end of Wicked’s second act, For Good, which serves as a duet between Glinda and Elphaba.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth originally performed the song together on Broadway…

…it was also covered by Lea Michele and Chris Colfer in Glee…

…and, more recently, Jane McDonald and her right-hand woman Sue Ravey in what we can only describe as the definitive version of the song.

Back in September, Jon explained his decision not to include “Part 1” in the official branding for the first Wicked film.

“This isn’t half the homework,” he insisted to Entertainment Weekly. “If we were going to split it into two, we need to make sure that movie one is emotionally satisfying and by the end, you feel like that was a fucking movie.

“I don’t like movies where you leave and feel like, ‘Well, I’ve got to wait for the next one’. This should leave you with the highest of highs and so connected to these women.”

Unlike the first movie, Wicked For Good is expected to contain two brand new songs – penned by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz – while cast member Marissa Bode has also spoken about one major way the sequel will deviate from the original stage musical.