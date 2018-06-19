Will Ferrell And Netflix Team Up For Eurovision-Inspired Film

Will Ferrell is set to write and star in a Netflix feature film about the Eurovision Song Contest, it has been revealed.
US publication Deadline was the first outlet to report on the news, revealing that the ‘Step Brothers’ star will pen the film with the help of longtime collaborator Andrew Steele.
The news means that those photographs of Will having fab time at this year’s Eurovision make a lot more sense:
The actor is thought to have developed an interest in the annual competition after being introduced to it by his Swedish wife, Viveca Paulin.
In recent years, Netflix have spent a lot of cash on original feature films.
Back in March, the streaming service-turned-production company won its first major Oscar when ‘Icarus’ triumphed in the Best Documentary category.
There’s no word yet on when Will’s Eurovision project will be released.
