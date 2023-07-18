Britney Spears performing in 2016 Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

It sounds like more new music from Britney Spears is on the way very soon.

On Monday evening, Will.i.am teased a new collaboration with none other than the Gimme More singer.

The Black Eyed Peas musician shared a 16-second clip on his social media accounts, which appeared to hint at a new track from the pair called Mind Your Business.

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” the rapper and music producer wrote.

The teaser features the lyric “you are now, now rocking with Will.i.am and Britney, bitch” – previously heard in their 2013 collab Scream & Shout – as well as a new instrumental, accompanied by what sounds like Britney declaring: “Mind your business, bitch.”

At the end of the video, a message reading “Will.i.am x Britney tomorrow” appears, suggesting the new track will be released at some point on Tuesday.

Britney also posted the same clip on her Instagram story, along with a pre-save link.

She and Will.i.am previously teamed up on the 2013 chart-topper Scream & Shout. The rapper and music producer also worked on a number of her previous tracks, most notably the Britney Jean cuts Work Bitch and Perfume.

The pair’s rumoured new track marks Britney’s second foray into music since the conservatorship she was involuntarily placed under for 13 years was lifted at the end of 2021.

Last year, the Grammy winner teamed up with Sir Elton John on the new song Hold Me Closer, which interpolated a number of his past hits, and peaked at number three in the UK singles chart.