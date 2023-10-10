Will Young Says He'll Leave The UK If Conservatives Remain In Power: 'It's Too Terrifying'

Will Young performing at the British Summer Time festival in London over the summer Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Will Young has pledged to leave the UK if the Conservative government remains in power.

The chart-topping singer made an appearance at the Labour party conference this week to launch a new campaign against animal testing, where he told The Mirror that the rhetoric used by cabinet ministers about LGBTQ+ people “makes me feel a bit scared as a gay man”.

“I feel scared when you see a home secretary stand up and pick on LGBT migrants and talking about hurricanes,” Will said, referring to speeches made by Suella Braverman two weeks ago.

“They’re picking on minorities, it’s just terrifying. I don’t think they’re thinking about people in this country. They’re just not solving the problems.”

Suella Braverman Carl Court via Getty Images

Will continued: “It makes me feel a bit scared as a gay man. I haven’t really seen that before. It’s weird that I’m in my 40s seeing politicians making such radical statements.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvements [in my lifetime] – gay marriage, equal rights. I’ve seen a lot of rights come my way, and now we are seeing a Conservative Party going for minorities. I thought we’d got better.”

“I’m not scared for my life, I’m scared for the country,” he added. “It deliberately creates a climate of fear.”

The former Pop Idol winner went on to say that he feels “very excited about the prospect of a change in government”, observing: “I feel like we have to remind ourselves that we do live in a democracy and that you can affect change. The power is with the people and I’m a big believer in that.

“I really do think people believe in Labour. They are so tired. People feel let down and are hopeful for Labour.”

However, Will concluded that if the Conservatives were to win the next general election, he would move abroad.

He insisted: “I won’t stay in this country if they win. No way. It’s too terrifying.”

Last month, Sir Elton John also spoke out against Suella Braverman’s remarks about migration, after she claimed in a speech that being gay, or a woman, was not sufficient grounds to be granted asylum in the UK.

