The security operation for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cost police more than £6 million, figures have revealed for the first time.

Nearly £3 million was spent on overtime costs alone, with hundreds of officers drafted in to help police crowds watching the event in London in 2011.

While next month’s wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle will be on a smaller scale, Thames Valley Police are preparing for around 100,000 spectators.

That will make it one of the force’s largest ever security operations, which will require reinforcements from other forces, including the Metropolitan Police.

Ken Marsh is chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers in the capital.

He said the extra hours required of officers for a combination of large operations and an “unprecedented” level of violent crime in London have become a “huge drain” and must be seen as part of a wider welfare issue which is putting front line services at risk.

Figures obtained by the Press Association through several Freedom of Information requests showed that, in total, £6.35 million was spent policing Kate and William’s wedding, including £2.8 million on police overtime.

Of that, £3.6 million was paid by a Home Office grant to cover “additional costs”, the Metropolitan Police said.

An estimate for the total cost of the security operation put forward by the Metropolitan Police in 2011 placed the figure closer to £7.2 million, according to a previous Freedom of Information disclosure.