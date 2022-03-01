A Former Tory Leader Has Called On Priti Patel To Let Ukrainian Refugees Settle In The UK

Refugees fleeing conflict from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at Zahony, Hungary. via Associated Press

A former Conservative party leader has piled pressure on Priti Patel to further relax immigration rules so asylum in the UK can be offered to all Ukrainian refugees.

William Hague said waiving the current Home Office criteria would be “an act of common humanity”.

Advertisement

Patel, the Home Secretary, has announced that only Ukrainians with “immediate family” in the UK can settle in the country.

She said security advice suggested Russian troops could try to pass themselves off as Ukrainians, meaning it was too dangerous to let all refugees in.

Advertisement

Patel said the government’s offer move would benefit up to 100,000 refugees - but critics have said it does not go far enough.

Writing in The Times, Hague said “the nightmare of the Ukrainian people is just beginning” and the UK must do all it can to help them.

Advertisement

“Arms from many countries are clearly still getting through to the Ukrainian forces, and the UK was more far-sighted than most countries in sending weapons before the conflict began,” he said.

“We should equally play our full part in accepting people who have fled, suspending many of our normal rules as an act of solidarity and in the name of common humanity.

“The EU’s decision to allow in Ukrainians for up to three years is the right one, and it is part of another development which Putin underestimated: the re-awakening of the West.”

Hague is the most senior Tory grandee to call on the government to change its approach.

Advertisement

At the weekend, former cabinet members George Osborne, Rory Stewart, Julian Smith and David Mundell called on the UK to offer asylum to all Ukrainian refugees who want it.

But in the Commons yesterday, Patel said: “Over the weekend I have seen members of this House house calling for full visa waivers for all Ukrainians.

“Security and biometric checks are a fundamental part of our visa approval process worldwide and will continue.

“That is vital to keep British citizens safe and to ensure we helping those in genuine need - particularly as Russian troops are now infiltrating Ukraine and merging into Ukrainian forces.

“Intelligence reports also state the presence of extremist groups and organisations who threaten the region but also our domestic homeland.”