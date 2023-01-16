23 Tweets That Sum Up The National Mood On Love Island Monday

You’re reading Winter Well, our seasonal guide to taking care of your body, mind and spirits during the winter months.
After just a four month break, it’s time for another series of Love Island.
This is the ninth season of the show and the second edition of its opinion-dividing winter season. Can you believe the first winter season launched way back in January 2020, before the pandemic, with contestants Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned as winners on February 23, just a month before Boris Johnson announced the first Covid lockdown.
There have been two summer series since then, and now Love Island is back – and with a new presenter in Maya Jama. And whether you’re a massive fan of the show or a hate watcher, it’s all you’re going to hear about this week.
I for one am excited to be glued to my TV screen, arguing about which couple is the most compatible. Sure we’re taking a deep breath and have our fingers crossed there’s a little less toxic masculinity on show than last summer.
But Love Island is the ultimate distraction, especially in the wintertime. The show hasn’t even started yet and it’s the talk of Twitter. Here’s what the viewing public have to say about it.
Our favourite source of entertainment is back
That’s our social life cancelled then
We can’t wait to see Maya Jama on our screens every night
Who cares about Blue Monday when Love Island is starting?
It’s weird watching Love Island in the winter but it has its perks
Okay, so not everyone’s a fan
Twitter is limbering up
And please can the men do better this time
But who doesn’t perk up when they hear these beats?
And we might just get another Ekin-Su! We can but dream...
