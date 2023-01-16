23 Tweets That Sum Up The National Mood On Love Island Monday

Vincent DolmanITV Love Island Season 9 Contestants

You’re reading Winter Well, our seasonal guide to taking care of your body, mind and spirits during the winter months.

After just a four month break, it’s time for another series of Love Island.

This is the ninth season of the show and the second edition of its opinion-dividing winter season. Can you believe the first winter season launched way back in January 2020, before the pandemic, with contestants Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned as winners on February 23, just a month before Boris Johnson announced the first Covid lockdown.

Advertisement

There have been two summer series since then, and now Love Island is back – and with a new presenter in Maya Jama. And whether you’re a massive fan of the show or a hate watcher, it’s all you’re going to hear about this week.

I for one am excited to be glued to my TV screen, arguing about which couple is the most compatible. Sure we’re taking a deep breath and have our fingers crossed there’s a little less toxic masculinity on show than last summer.

But Love Island is the ultimate distraction, especially in the wintertime. The show hasn’t even started yet and it’s the talk of Twitter. Here’s what the viewing public have to say about it.

Our favourite source of entertainment is back

Love island back tonight… I can’t wait to forget about my own problems and focus on why the new guy looked at the blonde girl a certain way 😩 — marcelina (@xNaliax) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

Absolutely buzzing that love island is starting back tonight , cannny wait 💃 — Megan Davidson🖤. (@Megzoo1x) January 16, 2023

Yaaaay I’m one of those saddos that cannot wait for @LoveIsland to be back tonight 🌴❤️🙌🏻 — Vᴇʀɪᴛʏ ᴊᴀɴᴇ 🌸🦊✨ (@_VJ77) January 16, 2023

Love island’s starting today.. evening entertainment is back. — SOSE (@RiaSose) January 16, 2023

That’s our social life cancelled then

Love island returns today, back to my routine home by 8 showered and ate by 8.45 tune in for 9 🤪 — Shakinah (@shakinahx) January 16, 2023

We can’t wait to see Maya Jama on our screens every night

Maya on her way to brighten up our January like:



Roll on 9pm! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WPW3lOv62M — STELLAR (@stellarmagazine) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

I’m looking forward to Love Island tonight, not for the show but mainly for Maya Jama tbh 😂 — Suman Lidder (@SumanLidder) January 16, 2023

As long as @MayaJama is on my screen I couldn't care less what the programme is about. 🏻 — Ryan Bennett (@RjBennett_) January 16, 2023

Who cares about Blue Monday when Love Island is starting?

So tomorrow is Blue Monday & January feels 6 months long already but in just 3 weeks we have a bank holiday weekend 🎉 (thank God!) Plus Love Island returns tomorrow if you're into that 👌 #thinkpositive — Gillian Murphy (@Gill_Murphy) January 15, 2023

If you’re feeling low on this Monday morning just remember love island starts tonight get in👍🏼 — James (@jamesjm899) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

The only thing getting me through today is the fact #loveisland is back tonight 😍 — S U E 💛 (@__sueashw0rth) January 16, 2023

It’s weird watching Love Island in the winter but it has its perks

I might check out winter Love Island this year I fear.

Even though it still feels weird, like spending Christmas in Bahamas or catching cold in July. — Gabs (@Demonlighter) January 9, 2023

still think winter love island is missing a trick by not doing it at a cute lil ski resort — izzie (@izzienaylor) January 9, 2023

I think I prefer winter love island no better time to be home watching it at 9 every night — Tyfleeka (@tyyy__x) January 16, 2023

Okay, so not everyone’s a fan

Love Island is back tonight, which means I need a game to play for the Switch. Was thinking FF7 unless you, Twitter, have a better idea? — ali (@Justdip) January 16, 2023

Advertisement

Twitter is limbering up

love island back the twitter comedians are defrosting — LL CEEJAY🥀 (@ceeace9) January 16, 2023

Back to our TL being consumed by love island tweets for a whole 8 weeks 😔 — Kaimon⭐️⭐️ (@KaimonMarcellas) January 16, 2023

Love Island is back today 😭💀 Twitter about to be unbearable — Zevasco (@Zevascofnm) January 16, 2023

And please can the men do better this time

love island back tonight which means 6 weeks of misogyny with a side of abs — faye ☔️ (@404kfaye) January 16, 2023

But who doesn’t perk up when they hear these beats?

love island back tomorrow yasssss pic.twitter.com/vgEb6CmDpn — ْ (@pinkgIimmer) January 15, 2023

Advertisement

And we might just get another Ekin-Su! We can but dream...

love islands back tonight but i just know it won’t top ekin su’s antics☹️ — gowshy (@gowshyy) January 16, 2023

Winter calls for us to take greater care of ourselves and each other, from our health and homes to our headspace and matters of the heart. Whether you’re seeking motivation or hibernation, HuffPost UK’s Winter Well series is here to help you through the short days and the longer months.