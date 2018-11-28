Teenager Used 'Horrific' Violence To Rape And Murder 14-Year-Old Girl, Court Hears

A teenager used “horrific” levels of violence to rape and murder a 14-year-old girl, a court has heard.

The 16-year-old boy is alleged to have used a hammer-like weapon to fracture Viktorija Sokolova’s skull before sexually abusing her lifeless body.

She was found dead and partially-clothed by a dog walker at Wolverhampton’s West Park at about 7am on 12 April.

A jury at the city’s Crown Court was that told the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, had used Facebook’s messaging service to arrange to meet Sokolova in the park.

Opening the case against the teenager, who denies murder, rape and sexual penetration of a corpse, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the jury that the dog-walker “saw what he initially thought was a blow-up doll resting on a park bench”.

“At first, he dismissed it as some sort of prank and continued with his walk,” he said. “However, on returning to the same area, he realised, no doubt to his horror, that the figure was the body of a young girl.”

The court was told that the top half of Sokolova’s body was found “draped” over the arm of the bench.