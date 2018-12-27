A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two young children in Margate, Kent Police said.

Police attended a property on Castle Drive at 3.30am on Thursday due to concerns about the occupants’ welfare.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later declared dead.

The woman had been involved in a road traffic collision on the A299 Thanet Way at around 2.50am and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She was discharged from hospital and taken to the police station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.