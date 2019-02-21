Woman Upskirted On Train From Glasgow Only One Week After Law Passed

A woman was upskirted by a male passenger on a train from Glasgow central station to East Renfrewshire on Saturday.

The woman was standing in the aisle of the train when she reportedly had photographs taken under her clothing by the suspect.

She was alerted to the man’s behaviour by a fellow female passenger and confronted the man before he disembarked at Clarkston station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 9.50pm and 10.05pm on 9 February.