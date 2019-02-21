Woman Upskirted On Train From Glasgow Only One Week After Law Passed

A woman was upskirted by a male passenger on a train from Glasgow central station to East Renfrewshire on Saturday.
The woman was standing in the aisle of the train when she reportedly had photographs taken under her clothing by the suspect.
She was alerted to the man’s behaviour by a fellow female passenger and confronted the man before he disembarked at Clarkston station.
The British Transport Police (BTP) are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 9.50pm and 10.05pm on 9 February.
The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50, of average build and wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a khaki green jacket, a green scarf and blue jeans.
It is believed he originally intended to travel to East Kilbride station but got off early after the confrontation with the alleged victim.
The law prohibiting upskirting was given royal assent on 12 February and will come into force on 12 April this year. It could mean perpetrators risk up to two years in prison and are added to the sex offenders register.
On 1 February, a 38-year-old man who upskirted a woman at Victoria tube station was fined £2,000.
Hiroshi Yuasa was spotted crouching behind the victim, taking a photograph up her skirt with his mobile phone, in April 2018.
Police who investigated then found several photographs and videos of women, “ranging from pictures of the face as well as pictures up the skirts”, court documents said.
BTP can be contacted by text on 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 727 of 09/02/2019.