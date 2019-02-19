Why I Had My Vulva Photographed For The '100 Vaginas' Project

When your vagina is broken, you tend to meets lots of people in the vagina world. So when I heard about artist Laura Dodsworth’s Womanhood project through a friend, I knew immediately I wanted to get involved.

In 2014, I had cervical cancer and had my cervix, the surrounding tissue and a top third of my vagina removed, so when I say broken vagina, I mean I had to have it operated on.

The experience made me even more passionate about banishing shame and embarrassment from conversations about our bodies. I do stand-up comedy about my cancer and at the end of my set, I wheel out a giant, A1 poster of my vulva to try and break down some of the stigma and normalise the conversation around sexual health. When I saw Laura’s callout, I just thought, why wouldn’t I want to be part of this bigger project that will have further reach, more stories and have a bigger impact than what I’m able to do alone.

One of the reasons people don’t go for smear tests is because we’re so uncomfortable with the idea of vaginas and vulvas. There’s so much shame around female genitalia for many different reasons, impacted by age, religion, culture – everyone has their own reason.

Before I was diagnosed with cancer, I was too young for a smear test. The STI checks I’d done before had all been self samples, so nobody had actually ever examined my vulva before. The first time I had anyone other than a sexual partner between my legs, it was panic stations. At 24, I suddenly had to get used to loads of medical staff, loads of different appointments, loads of different people shoving things up there to save my life. I’m not naturally that shy about nudity anyway, which actually saved my life as I wasn’t embarrassed to go to the doctor’s about symptoms. But I didn’t really have much choice but to very quickly become OK with people looking at my vulva and touching it and prodding it and putting medical instruments in me. I quickly lost any sort of bashfulness, because there was absolutely no time to be bashful – I would have died. I had to learn that very quickly and in extreme circumstances.

To reclaim the part of my body that almost killed me and that had been so medicalised for so long – to choose to do something really deliberate and out there – was a way to take back control.