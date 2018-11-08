Sex education in schools across the UK is notoriously inconsistent – some students get the comprehensive “condoms-on-bananas” curriculum, while others are left to figure everything out for themselves. Now Jess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley and a member of the Women and Equalities Committee, has said that the sex ed curriculum should also include lessons on the female orgasm. Phillips, who has two sons, has been calling for compulsory nationwide sex education to be introduced to secondary schools by 2020 and says that pleasure should be a focus of lessons for schoolgirls.

The Guardian

“I’m not suggesting we teach children how to masturbate,” she told Grazia magazine following her raising of the subject on The Hotbed sex and parenting podcast. “I’m suggesting we talk to them about the things they’re doing anyway. Women’s expectations should be greater. We have to start demanding more.” Phillips calls come after researchers from the Kinsey Institute found 95 per cent of heterosexual men said they “usually or always orgasm” while being sexually intimate but only 65 per cent of straight women said the same. This points to an undeniable gender pleasure gap, but what do women actually think about teachers sitting teenagers down to talk about sexual satisfaction? Would it be horribly awkward or potentially useful to hear unbiased information from a trusted authority figure? “It would definitely be a good thing”, Ela Guler, 18, a student from Norwich, told HuffPost UK. “People definitely need to learn about this. I mean all you hear about is the male side.”

Ela Guler.

Although Guler was generally supportive, she said that talk of orgasms would have felt very alien at her school where there was a distinct lack of any sex education. “There was a little bit about STDs,” she said, but never any focus on pleasure, even though it might have been useful to hear about. “I would have pretended to be embarrassed [when it was being taught], but secretly would have wanted to know,” she added. Sarah Crowley, 19, a student from London, agreed: “I learned more about sex in primary school than in secondary school – there was nothing. That might have been something to do with it being a Catholic school.” Although she missed out during her education, Crowley said she would support it being taught to young girls now, and that it was an important topic.

HuffPost UK Sarah Crowley.