Women With PCOS 'More Likely To Experience Depression And Anxiety'

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to experience mental illnesses including depression and anxiety than women who do not have the condition, new research suggests.

PCOS is a common condition affecting around one in five women in the UK. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown, but it is related to abnormal hormone levels in the body, including high levels of insulin and testosterone.

Symptoms of PCOS can include abnormality in the woman’s menstrual cycle, lower fertility levels or infertility, abnormal hair growth, dryness of skin, vaginal dryness, weight gain and loss of libido.

The researchers suggested these “emotionally distressing symptoms” could be linked to increased instances of mental illness.

