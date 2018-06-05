Woody Allen has suggested he should be the “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement, due to his track record with the actresses he’s worked with in the past.

Speaking to the Argentinian news show Periodismo Para Todos, Allen addressed the sexual abuse allegations made against him by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he has always vehemently denied.

He said: “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue.

“And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children. So, of course it’s upsetting.”