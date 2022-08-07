Woody Harrelson Reacts To Viral Photo Of Lookalike Baby With Adorable Poem

Woody Harrelson, seen looking not unlike a baby. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Woody Harrelson is reading your tweets — or, at least, the viral ones featuring little babies who look like him.

Northern Ireland resident Danielle Grier Mulvenna learned as much on Friday when the actor responded on Instagram to a viral tweet in which she posted a side-by-side photo comparison of Harrelson and her baby girl Cora.

Advertisement

“Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson,” she tweeted.

Her daughter’s adorable smile was set beside an image of the actor from Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

The 61-year-old star and his newfound doppelgänger were both shown smiling from ear to ear, and while nine-month-old Cora has yet to grow all her teeth, it has to be said the resemblance was uncanny.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

“Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harreslon, it’s just that when she does…she really really does xxx,” Danielle later tweeted after the comparison received hundreds of thousands of likes.

Little did she know that Woody himself would soon catch wind of the tweet and publicly respond to the spitting image on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Oscar nominee not only screenshotted Danielle’s original tweet, but wrote four lines of poetry for her daughter — titled Ode to Cora.

“Ode to Cora,” Harrelson captioned his Instagram post, before penning: “You’re an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair.”

Danielle, who was tagged in Woody’s post, responded in the comments to say he had “made our day”.

She also said she “can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life.”