PA Wire/PA Images The Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill, Worcester where a three year boy in a pushchair had a corrosive substance 'thrown or sprayed' over him at the weekend.

A fifth man has been arrested over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday, police have said.

The man, aged 41, from Wolverhampton, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The toddler was in a pushchair with his family in the Home Bargains store on Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill, when a corrosive substance was “thrown or sprayed” over him at about 2.15pm.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his face and one arm before being released on Sunday afternoon. He is now in police protection.

The long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton and three men, aged 22, 25 and 26, from London have already been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Jim Bayliss, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our officers are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation.

“At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is not a wider risk to the public.”