Try This 5-Minute Workout To Ease Period Pain And PMS

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

When you’re struggle with period pain or low mood, it can be tempting to grab a duvet and hibernate until the week has passed.

Advertisement

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but you might actually find your symptoms ease if you get up off the sofa and move – just a little.

Regular exercise has many physical and mental benefits, and these benefits continue even when you are on your period, says Dr Folusha Oluwajana, a qualified GP and fitness instructor, who specialises in sports and exercise medicine.

Advertisement

“Exercise is associated with reducing anxiety and improving mood, and endorphins released during exercise have a relaxing and analgesic effect on the body. This means regular exercise can help with mood disturbances, PMS symptoms and pain relief whilst on your period,” she tells HuffPost UK.

“Some studies have shown that women who continue to exercise during their period reported less pain. Exercise helps boost energy levels and improve sleep, which also may be negatively impacted by your period.”

Advertisement

You may feel more tired, weaker and less focused during your period, so reducing high intensity exercise and heavy lifting may be appropriate. But it doesn’t mean you should stop altogether.

“Low impact, light intensity exercise such as walking, jogging and yoga are good options,” says Dr Oluwajana. “Or try this low impact body weight workout you can do in the comfort of your living room! Repeat each exercise for 30-45 seconds each, repeat 3-5 rounds.”

Bookmark Dr Oluwajana’s workout for your next period:

World’s Greatest Stretch

Advertisement

Dr Folusha Oluwajana

Start in a plank position with your toes and hands on the floor. Your shoulders should be directly over your wrists.

Step you right foot to the outside of your right hand.

Lift your right hand off the floor, reaching it towards the ceiling as you rotate your torso and turn your head to follow.

Return your hand to the ground as your rotate your torso back to the starting position and return your foot back to the plank position.

Repeat on the opposite side.

Squat Pulses

Dr Folusha Oluwajana

Start standing with your feet shoulder width apart.

Lower down into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Pulse up and down at the bottom of the squat.

Surrender Knee Drives

Dr Folusha Oluwajana

Start standing. Step backward with your right leg, placing your right knee on the floor in a lunge position.

Then bring your left knee down to the ground into a kneeling position.

Step forward with your left leg back to your lunge position.

Drive through the left foot to stand up, bring the right knee off the floor and driving up towards your chest.

Repeat on the opposite side.

Standing Punches

Dr Folusha Oluwajana Dr Folusha Oluwajana

Starting standing with a wide stance and hold you fists at chest height.

Move your weight into your right foot, lifting your left heel off the floor as you punch across your body with your left fist.

Repeat quickly alternating sides.

Half Deadbugs

Dr Folusha Oluwajana Dr Folusha Oluwajana

Start lying on your back on the floor, raised your legs off the floor and bend your knees at 90 degrees.

Brace your core and slowly lower and straighten one leg towards the floor, holding it a few inches off the floor.

Return to the start position and repeat with the opposite leg.

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.

Advertisement