You might think Valentine’s Day is synonymous with cheesy gifts and petrol station flowers, but it turns out there are far worse things to receive.

In a bid to find out some of the funniest and downright bizarre ways people have declared their love, we asked readers the weirdest gifts they’ve received – and you won’t be disappointed.

Toilet-Themed Gifts

Sima Sthanakiya, blogger at the Curious Pixie, revealed to HuffPost UK she was once the lucky recipient of a toilet seat on Valentine’s Day (who said romance is dead?), while Scott McGlynn was fortunate enough to receive cleaning products from his crush – more specifically, bleach and Flash spray.

Unusual Foodie Treats

At least those receiving toilet-themed goods could make use of these gifts. One person we spoke to received a small block of cranberry Wensleydale cheese, which was past its sell-by date. “I saw it later on offer for 50p in the local Spar,” said the reader, who wanted to remain anonymous. “At least he took the 50p sticker off though.”

When asked what she did with it, she replied: “I let the cheese sit in the fridge for a few days and binned it once enough time had passed.”