Make 2023 The Year You Swap To Period Pants (And Save Money, Too)

A new year sees many people setting resolutions, and if you’re among them – or even if you’re skipping your yearly pledges – there’s one easy swap you can make for 2023 that’s good for you and the planet: investing in period pants.

And if it’s only the price that’s been putting you off up till now, you’re in luck, because Wuka period pants are currently on sale till the end of the month.

We loved Wuka when our team first reviewed their pants a whole four years ago – and we still do. The British brand remains a market leader thanks to its wide range of reusable period pants for light to heavy flows, a welcome and greener alternative to single-use sanitary towels, tampons and pantyliners.

And now it has expanded that range to include its new Wuka Stretch period pant, which is inclusive in every way: full brief, seamless and multi-size.

The new Stretch range come in just two sizes, which each span four dress sizes: one fits extra small to large, the other extra large to quadruple extra large. There are also two styles – midi brief and high waisted – and two colours, black or neutral.

And it’s that multi-size feature that does double work, as it also recognises that every body fluctuates in size and shape, whether that’s down to bloating during your period, hormones, stress, diet, or life stage, from puberty to postpartum.

The innovative design not only provides maximum comfort during your time of the month, but saves you buying numerous sizes of period pants to fit your body every time it changes, which means you save even more in the long run, while also doing your bit for the planet.

Wuka says its new line has been created to provide protection during your time of the month, reduce waste from single use sanitary products, cut down on wasted clothing hitting landfill, while also combatting sizing inequality and leaving you feeling body confident.

“Nine out of 10 people I speak to either aren’t sure of their measurements or choose the wrong size when left to self-select,” says Wuka founder Ruby Raut of the launch.

Wuka Stretch aims to make this a less frustrating experience, she adds, to “remove more barriers to help people make more eco choices in their lives”.

How does the Wuka Stretch range work?

Wuka Stretch period pants have the capacity to stretch by four sizes, while still being leak-proof – this is because the gusset is partly suspended but still attached, which is the secret to allowing it to stretch by at least 8cm to fit all body shapes without moving out of place

The Stretch technology provides maximum coverage with the fabric moulding to the contours of the body, while the microfibre material is lightweight and soft to the touch. It’s also seamless to ensure there’s no VPL on show, so you can wear figure hugging clothes, or stay in your comfies.

Wuka Wuka Stretch Pants

When it comes to period pants absorbency is, of course, essential. Wuka pants have varied absorbencies to suit everyone’s flow – the maximum absorbency holds up to four tampons’ worth of fluid for up to 12 hours, depending on your needs.

Not only are they also odour-proof, but they’re a breeze to clean. You can choose to hand wash, throw into the washing machine, or both. In fact, the brand advises you quickly hand rinse after wear to remove stains, before washing in your machine on a 30 to 40 degree cycle, using the free laundry bag you get with every purchase.

And while the Stretch range comes in just the two styles, there are plenty of other collections, styles and cuts to shop for less. Wuka is currently offering shoppers up to 20% off the Stretch collection, and 25% off all other items, including the award-winning Wuka Flex capsule, using the discount code “STRETCH25” at the checkout – until the end of the month.