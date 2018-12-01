Second World War veteran Peter Gouldstone, 98, who was injured during a violent robbery at his home in north London last month, has died, the Metropolitan Police said.

The tragic news came after the former telephone engineer’s family issued a public appeal for information with a reward of £10,000 for anyone who may know those involved.

Gouldstone had been in intensive care in a north London hospital since the attack on 6 November. He had previously lived in the Enfield area for more than six decades.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter’s death. It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.

“I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.

“I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.

“A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 remains on offer for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this despicable offence.

“Finally, I would ask that Peter’s family are left alone to grieve and come to terms with their loss at this very difficult time.”