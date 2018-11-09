£10,000 Reward Offered To Catch Thugs Who Attacked WW2 Veteran

Yahoo! Owned Content The family of Peter Gouldstone, pictured, have shared a shocking image of the 98-year-old in hospital after a violent attack at his home.

A five-figure reward has been offered to help catch violent thieves who left a 98-year-old war veteran fighting for his life.

The £10,000 incentive has been put up by the charity Crimestoppers in a bid to solicit information about the attack on Peter Gouldstone, who was found with head injuries at his north London home on 6 November.

Gouldstone is a former telephone engineer who worked phone lines in Italy during the Second World War.

The widower has been retired for 40 years and has lived in Enfield for more than six decades.

His family have shared a heartbreaking image of him hooked up to life support machines in intensive care as part of their appeal.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “Mr Gouldstone remains in a life threatening and critical condition in hospital.

“He was left for dead in his own home, a place where he should feel safest. There is no way of knowing when he would have been discovered. Had it not been for a member of the public raising the alarm, I believe that Mr Gouldstone would have succumbed to his injuries.

“My investigation team has been working relentlessly to trace the individuals behind this horrific attack.

“To provide an even greater incentive for the public, if one is needed, I have approached Crimestoppers for an enhanced reward of £10,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this despicable offence.

“I urge anyone who can provide information, no matter how small a detail, to contact police without delay.

“I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call contact Enfield CID by dialling 101 and quoting 2140/6NOV.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or use their non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Those with information have been advised that the reward is eligible only to those in contact with Crimestoppers directly.