Parole Board Has No Black Members Amid 'Concerning' Diversity Crisis, Chair Says

Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images The England and Wales Parole Board has no black members, its chair has said.

Unconscious bias in the recruitment process is feared to have led to the Parole Board having no black members, its chair has admitted.

Caroline Corby said the lack of diversity was of “significant concern” to her, adding that the approach to recruitment will change.

The Parole Board assesses whether serving prisoners in England and Wales are safe to be released into the community or moved to open prisons and applies conditions on a person’s release.

Latest figures show that just 5% of board members are from a non-white background, compared with 26% of the prison population.

“I am a little bit concerned about this,” Corby said.

“Of our 240 members, 13 currently have a BAME (black, Asian, and minority ethnic) background and I want to do better than that.”