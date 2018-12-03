Dalton Harris has been named the winner of ‘The X Factor’ 2018.
The singer beat Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee to be crowned champion during Sunday’s grand finale, bagging a recording contract with Simon Cowell’s label Syco.
Dalton, who hails from Jamaica, was in disbelief as host Dermot O’Leary announced the result in front of a crowd of 10,000.
“I just won the X Factor…”, he said, before thanking fans at home for voting.
His mentor, Louis Tomlinson, added: “He’s been such a pleasure to work with, a true gentleman.”
Dalton will now release his winner’s single, ‘The Power Of Love’, a duet with former ‘X Factor’ champ James Arthur.
The pair performed it together live at the SSE Wembley Arena in London during the final.
James said afterwards: “Singing alongside this guy, I had to show up. One of the reasons I got involved tonight was because of him. Years to come people will be clamouring to work with this guy.”
James returned to the ‘X Factor’ stage after being hit with technical problems during his performance on Saturday’s show.
He complained about sound issues affecting his duet with Anne Marie on their version of The Greatest Showman’s ‘Rewrite The Stars’.
Sunday’s final also saw Scarlett and Anthony duet with some famous faces on what would have been their debut releases.
Scarlett performed the Christmas song ‘One More Sleep’ with 2006 winner Leona Lewis, while Anthony sang with Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson on ‘I Predict A Riot’.
Meanwhile, there were also performances from Ellie Goulding and Take That, who reunited with ‘X Factor’ judge Robbie Williams, while guest judge Nile Rodgers took to the stage with Chic.