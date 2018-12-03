The singer beat Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee to be crowned champion during Sunday’s grand finale, bagging a recording contract with Simon Cowell ’s label Syco.

Dalton Harris has been named the winner of ‘The X Factor’ 2018.

Dalton, who hails from Jamaica, was in disbelief as host Dermot O’Leary announced the result in front of a crowd of 10,000.

“I just won the X Factor…”, he said, before thanking fans at home for voting.

His mentor, Louis Tomlinson, added: “He’s been such a pleasure to work with, a true gentleman.”

Dalton will now release his winner’s single, ‘The Power Of Love’, a duet with former ‘X Factor’ champ James Arthur.

The pair performed it together live at the SSE Wembley Arena in London during the final.