Yellow Vest Protester James Goddard Charged With Harassment

One of the protesters involved in an incident outside parliament with Tory MP Anna Soubry has been charged with harassment and two public order offences, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
A CPS spokesman said: “Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has authorised the police to charge James Goddard, 29, with harassment. He is also charged with two public order offences against a police officer.”
Goddard, 29, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 19 March.
The details of the charges are that he caused harassment, between 18 December 2018 and 8 January 2019, contrary to section 2 of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.
He is also charged with causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on 7 January, contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act 1998; and with causing harassment, alarm or distress on 7 January, contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.
The CPS said it had received a file of evidence on February 5 from the Metropolitan Police relating to two incidents outside the Houses of Parliament on 19 December and 7 January involving an MP.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.